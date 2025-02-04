Michigan’s Favorite Foods for Super Bowl LIX Revealed

When most football fans in Michigan sit down to watch Super Bowl LIX, they'll do so with a bitter taste in their mouth. The Detroit Lions seemed destined for their first Super Bowl run in franchise history all season long just to see it come up short.

To make matters worse, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, an overwhelmingly unpopular matchup that pits a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

To help get that bitter taste out, Michigan fans are going to have to make do with one of the best parts of Super Sunday to make it through the event: the food.

Whether you head to the Super Bowl watch party to mingle, watch commercials and a halftime performance, or to, you know, actually watch the football game, every bit of the experience is made better by the foods that carry us from the opening kickoff until one team hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

⬇️The One Food Every Michigan Super Bowl Watch Party Needs⬇️

But which foods are the best? If you're hosting the party or are tasked with bringing something, you want to make sure everyone who is hate-watching the game beside you is at least satisfied with the food.

READ MORE: Why The Detroit Lions Championship Window Is Still Open

A recent study from Coffeeness via Newsweek highlighted the favorite Super Bowl food for each state based on Google search data and a popular dip stole the show in Michigan.

Buffalo Chicken Dip may be the 'Game-Day MVP' for your party since it is not only Michigan's favorite gameday food but that of 28 other states as well. All the flavor of buffalo wings without the mess or the hassle of preparing. It's a simple dish that most of your watch party will enjoy.

