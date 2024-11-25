Extra Helping: Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Revealed

It's a common question you hear this time of year: What's your favorite Thanksgiving side?

The answer usually links to some nostalgia: the dish that was always at the table, the dish you helped cook, the dish that just isn't the same anymore, or the recipe you took over.

The question is more rooted in the fact that most people are over the turkey. According to an annual study from Campbell's (the soup brand), 60% of people enjoy cooking the sides over the turkey, 56% prefer eating the side dishes over the turkey and 38% say they would be happy to eat side dishes exclusively.

I'm in the same boat. Even the best turkey gets little acknowledgment from me. Give me the green bean casserole and some sweet potatoes, and we're already outperforming the turkey.

But what says Michigan? What is the Mitten State's favorite side dish? According to Campbell's study, Michigan is in line with an overwhelming portion of the country that stuffing/dressing is king. Only five states didn't choose stuffing/dressing, instead reaching for the mashed potatoes.

The irony, of course, is that despite largely serving the same purpose in the meal and having similar qualities, dressing and stuffing aren't the same, and regionally change quite a bit.

I grew up in Alabama where we had a corn-based dressing that's soupier than what's typically offered in the north, a fluffy, bread-based stuffing. Both are good, both change wildly from region to region and family to family.

Maybe that's why it's such a widespread favorite: it's usually a unique dish with recipes passed down from generation to generation.

If you're looking to keep up with the Thanksgiving trends in the Midwest, Campbell's suggests folks in the area are going to be experimental with their Mac & Cheese this year. I'm doing my part by making this recipe from TikTok that has gotten some attention.

