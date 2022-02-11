This year with the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day falling back to back, you have an amazing built in excuse to stuff your face. (Sorry everyone on a diet.)

attachment-Untitled design (24) loading...

And while we all have our opinion on who to cheer for this weekend at the Super Bowl, here's a friendly reminder that love is in the air, and to not forget the flowers and candy after the big game is over.

New York City Gears Up For Valentine's Day Amid Pandemic Restrictions Getty Images loading...

When it comes to showing others our love, there are a large list of ways we can do so. From flowers, to romantic gestures, to even giving your special someone their favorite candy.

But what happens when you have no clue what their favorite sweet is? How about going for what Michigan's favorite candy is? Odds are good that you may get lucky.

Large group of people forming Michigan flag map in The United States of America in social media and community concept on white background. 3d sign symbol of crowd illustration from above Getty Images loading...

According to a survey from Sugarbreak, two-thirds of Americans plan to eat chocolate on Valentine's Day this year. Over half of us will eat three pieces or more, and 90% will keep snacking on their candy well into next week.

The poll also found that cupcakes, candy hearts, and gummies are three of the most popular treats to eat on Valentine's Day.

AnnaPustynnikova AnnaPustynnikova loading...

How about that name brand candy? Turns out a majority of Americans are big fans of M&M's. 20 States have them as their favorite candy, including our neighbor Ohio.

Candy Maker Mars To Raise Price Of M&M's And Other Chocolate Candies Getty Images loading...

5 states chose Kit Kats, including Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky.

Laura Hardy via Walgreens.com loading...

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers took the top spot in 5 states

Tasty homemade peanut butter cups. Getty Images loading...

And for some reason, Nevada really loves Starburst, as the only state who picked them.

Via Walgreens.com Via Walgreens.com loading...

But what about Michigan? What is our favorite candy for Valentine's Day?

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

We are with 17 other states, picking the second most popular candy on the list: Skittles.

So when you're browsing the shelves of the Meijer in your neighborhood and you don't know what to pick to make them happy, your best bet comes is Skittles. But hey, as long as you stay away from those weird conversation hearts, you'll probably be fine. Good luck out there!