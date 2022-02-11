How Sweet: Here’s Michigan’s Favorite Candy For Valentine’s Day
This year with the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day falling back to back, you have an amazing built in excuse to stuff your face. (Sorry everyone on a diet.)
And while we all have our opinion on who to cheer for this weekend at the Super Bowl, here's a friendly reminder that love is in the air, and to not forget the flowers and candy after the big game is over.
When it comes to showing others our love, there are a large list of ways we can do so. From flowers, to romantic gestures, to even giving your special someone their favorite candy.
But what happens when you have no clue what their favorite sweet is? How about going for what Michigan's favorite candy is? Odds are good that you may get lucky.
According to a survey from Sugarbreak, two-thirds of Americans plan to eat chocolate on Valentine's Day this year. Over half of us will eat three pieces or more, and 90% will keep snacking on their candy well into next week.
The poll also found that cupcakes, candy hearts, and gummies are three of the most popular treats to eat on Valentine's Day.
How about that name brand candy? Turns out a majority of Americans are big fans of M&M's. 20 States have them as their favorite candy, including our neighbor Ohio.
5 states chose Kit Kats, including Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers took the top spot in 5 states
And for some reason, Nevada really loves Starburst, as the only state who picked them.
But what about Michigan? What is our favorite candy for Valentine's Day?
We are with 17 other states, picking the second most popular candy on the list: Skittles.
So when you're browsing the shelves of the Meijer in your neighborhood and you don't know what to pick to make them happy, your best bet comes is Skittles. But hey, as long as you stay away from those weird conversation hearts, you'll probably be fine. Good luck out there!