Michigan’s First Crafty Crab to Open in Kalamazoo [Photos]

Seafood lovers will love this Florida-based Cajun seafood restaurant opening its first Michigan franchise in Kalamazoo.

Maryland, North Carolina, Florida- they know something about seafood in these states. Crafty Crab started in Jacksonville, Florida, and has expanded to fifteen Florida restaurants, five in Maryland, four franchises in North Carolina, plus places in Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Minnesota, and Ohio. No less than twenty new locations coming soon, including the former Aubree's on Gull Road in Comstock.

Let's get crackin' and get to the menu. They offer fried shrimp, catfish, tilapia, oysters, and calamari, plus chicken tenders, wings, or cheesesticks. You can get oysters raw or steamed, or try the gumbo. Sides, salads, and desserts are offered, but the big catch at Crafty Crab looks to be the seafood boils.

King Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

Lobster Tail

Whole Shrimp

Headless Shrimp

Crawfish

Clams

Mussels

Four seasonings are offered, including the Crafty Crab original, buttery garlic, lemon pepper, and "the boom"- all of the above. Then, decide how spicy you want it and enjoy! There will also be combinations and platters for those who want to try everything under the sea. Don't forget the hush puppies.