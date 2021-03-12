Michigan’s First Sober Bar Opens This Monday

This is a very cool idea, that is soon to be a reality in Michigan - a sober bar. That's right, you don't have to drink to have fun, or maybe you don't want to be around alcohol period, if that is the case Wing Heaven Sports Haven in Lansing is for you.

The bar opens this Monday, March 15th. For now, indoor dining is not an option, but you can play a game of pool, or watch a game on TV while you wait for your food. Speaking of food, Wing Heaven Sports Haven features wings (obviously) along with burgers, sandwiches, subs, fish, and shrimp. The menu also includes countless sides like fried cauliflower, pickles and mushrooms, bacon and cheddar wedges, and macaroni wedges. You can check out the full menu here, I am telling you - everything looks good.

The new spot is owned by Teresa Stokes and Ayanna Ballard. According to the Detroit Free Press, Stokes also owns Pinnacle Recovery Services (also in Lansing). Wing Heaven Sports Haven gives people who are in recovery, on probation or even parole a place to go without having to be around alcohol, or people drinking it.

Wing Heaven Sports Haven is located 3812 South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. I Googled the directions, and from the radio station here in Burton, it is about an hour drive. Hours are 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM daily.

I am looking forward to checking this place out, let me know if you will be going too.