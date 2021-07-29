Michigan’s First ‘Work’ College Is In Grand Rapids

What is a “Work” College, good question? The term “work college” comes from the U.S. Department of Education which designates any four-year, degree-granting college or universities “that require all residential students to participate in a comprehensive work-service-learning program”.

Simply put these “work colleges” partner with businesses within the location of the college to help their students not only acquire a college degree but also earn their first job.

MLive is reporting that Michigan’s first “work college” in Michigan resides in Grand Rapids. That college is Kuyper College. Kuyper College President Patricia Harris said in a prepared statement:

“This initiative is the only one in Michigan where students can earn a degree and have a part-time entry-level position lined up to help pay tuition costs while gaining years of valuable work experience…In addition, a portion of the student’s tax-free compensation will be used to pay down tuition, which when added to additional state and federal grants, can help students graduate with little to no debt.”

We are also told that Kuyper is one of only ten colleges in the entire nation according to the U.S. Department of Education.

This is a great idea and I hope more colleges and universities go down this same path. Instead of these colleges and universities continuing to be diploma mills they will be job mills.