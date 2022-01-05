Michigan’s General Motors No Longer King Of The Hill In The U.S.

I am sorry to report that according to the data General Motors (GM) has been replaced as the King of the Hill selling vehicles in the United States.

Who is the new King of the Hill?

Toyota Motor North America.

According to reporting by the Detroit News Toyota, a Japanese automobile manufacturer, sold over 2.3 million vehicles with General Motors selling over 2.2 million vehicles. When you look at the numbers in detail Toyota sold approximately 114,000 more than GM.

A vehicle information website Edmunds.com stated GM has sold more vehicles than Toyota going back as far as 1991.

Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights, stated:

“It seems oddly fitting that 2021, already an extraordinarily unusual year for the automotive industry, will be capped off with General Motors losing its sales crown to another automaker for the first time in decades…There’s no question that this is a remarkable feat for Toyota, but this is not likely a sign of a long-term change: GM has an advantage in that it has more brands and products for consumers to choose from, namely large trucks and SUVs, which have only increased in popularity over the years."

Could this be due to the very odd business climate last year?

We will see.

General Motors and Ford now must up their game to retake that King of the Hill spot.