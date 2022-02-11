Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer Offers Heavy Equipment To Canada To Remove Trucks From Bridges?

We have all heard about the trucker protest in Canada. They call themselves the Freedom Convoy, which began in Ottawa and has now gone international. All the truckers are asking is for all Covid-19 government mandates to be ended.

Fox News reported on a trucker named Ivan, who emigrated to Canada from Ukraine with his wife. That man told Fox News:

We came to Canada to be free—not slaves…We lived under communism, and, in Canada, we’re now fighting for our freedom.

When I heard last night that the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, had offered heavy equipment to Canada to remove trucks that are blocking the bridges between Canada and Michigan I was skeptical.

I had the following two thoughts:

Is she, as an American politician, really attempting to get involved with another sovereign country’s political affairs and problems?

Does she really think that little of the Canadian people and their elected government officials that she believes they do not have heavy equipment to violently remove these trucks? Sounds a little racist and bigoted to me, well actually it sounds really racist and bigoted to me.

The answer to the above two questions I believe is yes.

WXYZ TV in Detroit reported that the Mayor of Windsor, Ontario, Drew Dilkens held a press conference yesterday and said:

The State of Michigan and the governors’ office directly have offered to send over heavy equipment to help remove vehicles, to provide security, they’ve offered to do whatever is required to help end this blockade as well

In that same press conference Mayor Dilkens also stated:

We can’t just let this lawlessness continue to happen

Why not Mayor Dilkens the Democrat politicians in Michigan and the rest of the country allowed “lawlessness” to continue for months before the last election and many continue to allow “lawlessness” to this day. Governor Whitmer allowed “lawlessness” to continue in cities in Michigan for months leading up to the last election in Michigan.

Governor Whitmer released a statement Thursday morning stating:

The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan's working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It's hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.

Well Governor Whitmer I could understand and perhaps sympathize with some of your thoughts but you and your party allowed cities all over the country to have their police attacked, police vehicles to be seized and burned, police precincts seized in a seditious manner and burned, allowed federal buildings to be under siege for months, to allow the looting, burning and violence to occur daily, to allow parts of cities to be taken over by your supporters. So please stop acting like you care.

Did Whitmer actually offer the Mayor of Windsor heavy equipment to violently remove trucks from the bridges? You decided yourself when WXYZ 7 Action News asked her for a comment on what the Mayor said she would not respond.

That tells me all I need to know.