Michigan’s Top 14 School Districts: See Their Grades

The future of Michigan students' education is at the forefront of every parent's mind across the state. Between pulled funds and uncertainty around the future of the Department of Education, each school district in the Mitten State may soon have to pull a bit more weight to give its students the resources required for a quality education.

Overall, Michigan's education rankings aren't what many parents would like. Depending on the source, Michigan consistently falls below national averages. According to data from U.S. News and World Report, Michigan ranks 41st in education nationally.

Surprisingly, higher education drug down Michigan's rankings, despite the University of Michigan being one of the most well-respected public universities in the country for purely academic reasons, while Michigan State University isn't too far behind. Still, Michigan ranks at an abysmal 48th for higher education compared to 36th for Pre-K-12.

Still, basic education in Michigan is lagging behind, especially when it comes to high school graduation rates. According to the same data from U.S. News and World Report, Michigan has an 81% graduation rate out of high school, compared to the national rate of 85.9%.

With the uncertainties surrounding the future of education in Michigan, it's important to see that things aren't all bad across the state. Michigan has 539 total school districts supporting nearly 1.5 million students at nearly 3,000 schools.

Some of these districts have better resources and more funding than others. While moving to a new district strictly for the benefit of education isn't always feasible for families in smaller or poorly performing districts or schools, it's never a bad thing to know that there are better options within the state to ensure your child has a quality education.

Pure Michigan Comfort: 13 Safest Michigan Cities to Live In

Below are listed the 14 largest school districts in Michigan, sorted by total number of students. Each of these districts supports at least 10,000 students, but their cumulative performance grades from Niche show that they all have varying degrees of success.