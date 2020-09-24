Michigan’s License & Vehicle Registration Extension Expires September 30

The extension for expired driver licenses and vehicle registration is days away from expiring.

Michigan residents have less than a week to renew their expired driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations before they will be on the hook for late fees as well as at risk for being ticketed by law enforcement officers. Those credentials with expirations after March 1st were extended by the state Legislature through September 30, and no additional extension is expected.

For driver’s licenses and I.D.'s that are required to be renewed in person, such as those requiring a new photo, Secretary of State offices have been offering special appointments since August 24, and they continue to be available through September 30. if you do not require an in-person renewal you must be renewed online or by mail by the deadline.

The quickest way to renew vehicle registrations is at one of the more than 120 self-service stations located across the state. The average transaction time is two minutes, and customers walk away with their tabs in hand. Vehicle registrations also can be renewed online and by mail. Branch visits are not required for registration renewals.

I strongly encourage all Michiganders with expiring licenses, IDs or vehicle registrations to act now and avoid late fees or possible tickets," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have done everything we can to support Michiganders during this uncertain time and want to make sure they renew before the expiration extension ends.

To schedule an appointment, conduct a transaction online, or find a self-service station, visit Michigan.gov/SOS.