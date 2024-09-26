Michigan’s Longest, Deepest Inland Lake is Also the Most Beautiful

Seemingly, no matter how short your daily commute may be, odds are, here in Michigan, you're going to pass a lake. They are, without exaggeration, everywhere.

But they come in such a variety that each is as eye-catching as the next as you drive past on your way to work, home or a new adventure in the Mitten State.

It's likely near impossible to see them all - Michigan has over 11,000 inland lakes, making for more freshwater shoreline than any other state in America. With so many lakes, it must be daunting to classify them all based on their characteristics.

Get our free mobile app

But after years and years of research from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, we at least know the stats of some of the more noticeable lakes. For instance, which state is the largest and deepest? Answer, Torch Lake.

Hilariously enough, for many Michiganders, the answer to that question inspires another: Which Torch Lake?

Odds are, you know it's the lake just north of Rapids City in Antrim County. The other Torch Lake, in Houghton County in the Upper Peninsula, is a marvel all its own, but it lacks the flare for being the longest, deepest and arguably most beautiful lake in the entire state.

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, WorldAtlas named nine of Michigan's most beautiful lakes in no particular order, avoiding naming any one lake more beautiful than the rest. However, for a lake to boast so many other untouchable qualities, it's only fair it gets that bit of a boost from us to call it the most beautiful.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Torch Lake is the deepest at 285 feet, tall enough to nearly fully submerge the Statue of Liberty (all except her torch, of course), and deeper than Lake Erie. It's also the longest lake at 19 miles long and is only smaller than Houghton Lake in terms of square milage across the surface. By volume, Torch Lake also, well, raises the torch, by being the state's largest lake by volume.

READ MORE: This is Michigan’s Richest City

READ MORE: This is Michigan’s Richest City

With its unusually clear, turquoise waters, Torch Lake is a great spot for fishing and relaxing. There are few boats on the water and most of the activities don't cause much noise pollution. There are areas for swimmers too, so whatever your attraction to a day by the lake, you'll want to make sure you spend one day at Torch Lake. I know it's on my bucket list.

Top 22 Waterfront Restaurants Michigan With the help of some Yelp! reviews, we've created a list of the top 22 waterfront restaurants in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison