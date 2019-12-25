Michigan’s Minimum Wage Will Increase January 1 2020

Sorta good news if you're making minimum wage in the state of Michigan, you'll make a bit more in the coming months.

According to WZZM and the Labor Law Center, January 1, 2020, 24 states are going to once again increase their minimum wage for workers, even though the Federal minimum wage sits steady at $7.25 since 2009.

Last year a bill was passed in Michigan that will increase the minimum wage each year so that it hits $12 an hour by 2030. Originally it was supposed to hit that mark in 2022, but you know the government

So this year Michigan will once again see a 20 cent increase to minimum wage at the beginning of the year, bringing it to $9.65 an hour.