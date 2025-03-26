Michigan’s Most Expensive Pizza Chain has 11 Locations Across the State

Pizza is a big deal for many Michiganders. No matter the preference, there's a local pizza joint or a national chain that is sure to have exactly what they look for in their pizza pies.

But just as all pizza joints are not created equally in terms of quality, the same can certainly be said for price. Everything is more expensive these days, but even some of the cheapest options rank among the most expensive pizzas on the market.

All of the pizza chains listed below are prominent national chains that have more than a few locations in Michigan. Heck, a third of the list got their start in the Mitten State.

Keep scrolling through this gallery to check out the nine most expensive pizza chains in the nation, according to Delish.com.

Most Expensive Pizza Chains In America According to Delish.com , these are the most expensive pizza chains in America. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Papa Murphy's Sells the Most Expensive Pizza in Michigan

Get our free mobile app

Considering their unique business model, it's not exactly surprising that Pap Murphy's sells the most expensive pizza on the market. Of course, for a take-and-bake pizza chain, the ingredients have to be top-notch to justify the customer effort required.

Still, nearly $20 for one single pizza is enough to price out many consumers, so we'll see if Papa Murphy's keeps their lead as the nation's most expensive pie.

If you want to grab a Papa Murphy's pizza for yourself, here are the 11 locations the chain operates across the state of Michigan:

Escanaba

Grand Haven

Grand Rapids

Holland

Houghton

Iorn Mountain

Jenison

Kentwood

Marquette

Muskegon

Plainwell

READ MORE: Sweet Tooth? Here’s Where to get the Best Fast Food Pie in Michigan

READ MORE: Sweet Tooth? Here’s Where to get the Best Fast Food Pie in Michigan

Mith more than 80 locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, don't be surprised to see more locations pop up across Michigan in the coming years.