Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise

Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends.

As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most popular one that's been around for a very long time is Stroh's.

Stroh's was founded in 1850 by Bernhard Stroh, who settled in Detroit after arriving from Germany. Using his old family recipe, Bernhard began fire-brewing his new beer in copper kettles in his basement.

Get our free mobile app

Just 28 years old, he loaded up his wheelbarrow with his new brew and went up and down the streets of Detroit, hawking his beer. And it paid off.

Workshopedia did their own 'study' on local beers and deemed Stroh's the most popular 'trashy' beer – meaning inexpensive – in the state.

How popular is Stroh's in other states? Ohio seems to be the only other state to enjoy a good cold Stroh's.

Bernhard Stroh handed down his beer empire to his heirs and the Stroh Brewery operated until the mid-1980s.In 1999, much to the chagrin of Detroiters and Stroh's fans, the company sold out to the Pabst Brewing Company.

Stroh's did return, however, in 2016, when Brew Detroit began brewing the classic Stroh's pilsner and lager beers. But they have since been discontinued. Pabst continues running the Stroh's show.

Check out some vintage Stroh's images - some going back into the 1890s – in the gallery below...

Stroh's Beer Images

MORE REFRESHMENTS!

50 Discontinued Soda Pops

Popular Michigan Alcoholic Drinks I Haven't Heard Anyone Order in Years