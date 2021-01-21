Michigan’s Most “Wish-listed” Airbnb Rental Property

Check out the most "wish-listed" rental property in Michigan.

Airbnb is such a great way to explore new areas and stay in places that you never thought you could. Michigan is filled with so many great hidden gems that it is tough to find them all. However, thanks to vacationers visiting Airbnb, we now know the most wish-listed property in the state.

The honor goes to the private, river front, Fernside Aframe. Those looking for a great getaway can rent the entire two-bedroom cabin along the Sturgeon River for only $350 per night.

Fernside is a lovingly constructed A-Frame, which rests on the banks of the Sturgeon River, in the charming town of Indian River, Michigan. Nestled in a blanket of trees, it blends both seclusion and companionship. As dawn turns to daybreak, there’s nothing more pleasant than being drawn from slumber by the sun light springing through open windows and the sound of gushing water echoing through each surface of the property. In my estimation, there is no more serene place on earth than Fernside...said Airbnb Host Holly.

Not only does this place boast an amazing and secluded location, but it also has all the amenities you need including WIFI, laundry, kitchen, and more. If you are looking to book a stay, you may want to act quickly as a lot of the summer has already been booked. Check out the pictures below to see how amazing this place is.

What are some of your favorite places to stay in Michigan? Any hidden gems you care to share with the class?

