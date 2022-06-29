When the final history book of rock n roll is written the world will take notice that on Wednesday, June 29th 2021, some of music’s biggest influencers officially took notice that the future of rock is about to get “folked” up. It was this night that Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale, Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi unanimously chose Leonard, MI’s own The Native Howl as the inaugurals winners of Hit Parader’s No Cover show.

With tears in his eyes, lead vocalist and guitarist Alex HolyCross accomplished what we all knew he would when this project launched in 2013. But how could anyone have known what a force this band, that fuses thrash metal and bluegrass with folk influences, would eventually become?

They were recently added to the Louder Than Life Festival and are coming off a tour with GWAR, as the prepare for a tour with Airborne.

To say I’m proud of these four individuals is a massive understatement. They have figuratively and literally built their musical careers from the ground up to make it to this point, and I'm so lucky to have seen it since the beginning. It's been an honor. They’ve accomplished a dream that many bands will never realize, but for them, this is only the beginning. For those around the globe who have never seen these guys live, prepare to be won over as the judges were on No Cover.

Michigan Rock radio will ALWAYS support you and wish you fellas nothing but the best going forward and I’m sure we’ll be seeing you down the road. Enjoy this victory. We can’t wait to hear how this all came together. Now, RIDE!