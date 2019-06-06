Michigan’s Old One-Room Schoolhouses: Calhoun County

One of the best ways to experience a hunk of Michigan's past is to visit any of our old one-room schoolhouses.

Thankfully, many of them are being preserved, while others sit and deteriorate out in secluded countrysides.

Whether you visit or drive-by an old one-roomer that has been renovated, turned into a museum or home, or one that sits abandoned in obscurity, Michigan's old schoolhouses are fun. Not just for adults and historians, but they also show the younger generation what school was like way before they were born.

Take a look at the five old schoolhouses below that still sit in Calhoun County, then take a little afternoon roadtrip and see these for yourself!

Old One-Room Schoolhouses & High Schools

Michigan's One-Room Schoolteachers

Children's Playgrounds of Michigan

The Wooden One-Room Schoolhouse

Mason's Pink Schoolhouse