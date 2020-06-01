Michigan’s Own Brad Keselowski Kills It At Bristol

Last night, NASCAR made their way to Bristol Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski stole the show.

In his second win of the season, Keselowski is showing he is a force to be reckoned with and at a time like this, NASCAR provides an incredible distraction.

Only three Sundays have been back to cup racing, and two weekdays, of which Keselowski already pulled a win for the Coca Cola 600 at Darlington.

According to MLive, Keselowski managed to "steal" the win after a restart with five laps to go.

Upon the restart, Keselowski was running third when a stroke of luck (or a wall) got in the way of other drivers.

Chase Elliot, who defeated Kyle Busch earlier in the week at the Darlington truck race settling a "bounty" with Kevin Harvick, got loose while running down Joey Logano for the lead.

Elliot and Logano made their way up the track, eventually leading to Logano being pinned into the wall.

Things stayed "green, green, green" allowing Keselowski to hold off (my man) Clint Boyer to come in first for his 32nd career win!

It is hard to cover other news besides what is happening in our world but in acknowledging at, we can also acknowledge that an edge-of-your-seat race provides a good distraction for a moment and something we may need to get a break to show us things are not "all" bad.

Rochester Hills-born Keselowski acknowledged the tensions between drivers following Bristol into next week at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he donned a mask in his post-race interviews.

There is not a weekday race for this week but NASCAR picks back up at 3 p.m. on Sunday for the Fold Of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.