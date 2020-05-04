Michigan’s Own Kellogg’s Providing America’s Breakfast These Days

If there's one company in America making money these days, my guess would be it's Michigan's own Kellogg's. Just look at what they sell: all those cereals, Pop Tarts and Eggos. Apparently the numbers back me up.

According to CNBC, Kellogg's Eggos are one of the breakfasts of choice during the pandemic shutdown. Fast food chains are seeing their biggest declines in sales at breakfast time, as people have been laid off or are working from home. Instead, Americans are eating cereal and Eggos at home. A LOT of Eggos. Thursday, Kellogg's reported cereal sales were up and Eggo waffle sales rose 45% in March.

That's just March. Wait until we see the numbers for April. I know we contributed at my house.

