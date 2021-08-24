Michigan is home of several great lakes and national parks. Did you know that one of our national parks was a battlefield back in the 1800s?

I'm going to be honest, history was never my strongest subject. If you're a history buff, you might already be aware of all of River Raisin National Battlefield Park's history. But if you're like me and you happened to doze off during most of your history classes, you might need a bit of a refresher.

Get our free mobile app

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park

One of America's bloodiest battles took place at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park. The first battle at River Raising was on January 18, 1813. According to the National Park Services, American forces fought against Great Britain and Native Warriors to gain control of Detroit.

Phot Cred Google Street View

Another source says the battle occurred because both armies wanted control of Michigan and the Lower Great Lakes.

…the north bank of the River Raisin became a battleground where the forces of the United States and Great Britain fought each other for the control of all of Michigan and the Lower Great Lakes.

The second battle at the River Raisin happened on January 28, 1813, where British and Indian forces obliterated the Americans. Only thirty-three American soldiers out of roughly 1,000 escaped death, imprisonment, and injury.

You can read more information on the parks history here.

Do You Believe in Ghosts?

Reports of paranormal activity have been noted on several battlefields because of their casualties. Individuals have claimed to see the ghosts of American soldiers at River Raisin National Battlefield Park.

According to Haunted Rooms, "EVPs or electronic voice phenomena has been recorded at the park." Some say they've captured figures in photographs and heard the cries of the dead.

Check out this video from The Ghost Watch.

50 Haunted Michigan Locations Below is just the tip of the iceberg—a list of fifty Michigan hauntings that have been "reported" in cemeteries, houses, woods, jails, businesses, neighborhoods...if you can name it, there's probably a haunting for it.

Take a look at the list of fifty Michigan hauntings below and come to your own conclusions.