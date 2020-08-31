Michigan’s Secretary of State Tells Federal Government To Keep Their Nose Out Of Our Election

I find it interesting when someone tells you to keep your nose out of their business then begs you for money. That is exactly what Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Governor Whitmer are guilty of.

Ms. Benson pleaded with the House Homeland Security Committee in a hearing last Friday to “let them run their own elections without federal interference”.

If I was on that Committee I would have asked her why are you not running your "own elections" without asking for "federal interference" when it comes to paying for them?

The Washington Examiner is reporting about Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson's decision last May to send every registered voter in the state of Michigan a paper application to apply for an absentee ballot. These applications were sent to them no matter if they asked for it or not. The problem with such large numbers of mail-in ballots comes from the fact that our voter registration rolls have not been scrubbed properly in years, leaving many dead people on their rolls as well as people who have moved either within or out of the state. There are reports all over the state, including my own household and many of my listeners on my radio show that have received applications for people they do not know or use to live in that home and now have moved on or are dead.

As Tom Fitton President of Judicial Watch stated in a lawsuit against North Carolina:

“Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections, and Judicial Watch must insist that North Carolina follows federal law to clean up its voting rolls...We want cleaner elections, as the law requires, and we expect this lawsuit will cause North Carolina to take the simple steps necessary to clean from its rolls the names of voters who have moved away or died.”

Michigan’s SOS Jocelyn Benson stated:

“In May, my decision to send every registered voter a paper application to request to have their ballot mailed to them prior to Election Day, along with the launch of a secure online portal for citizens to request to receive their ballots through the mail, were critical to educating voters about how to vote safely and remotely during a pandemic...Once received, voters could return ballots through the mail at one of our new secure drop boxes across the state or in-person with their local clerk.”

Do you find it almost childlike that Ms. Benson and Governor Whitmer are telling the Federal government to stay out of Michigan’s election but they beg for federal tax dollars via the CARES Act and other means to help pay for Michigan’s election? In fact, Ms. Benson used Federal government tax dollars to the tune of $4.5 million dollars to pay for the cost to mail the 7-plus million absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state, whether they were alive, dead, or lived in that household any longer.

Does that make any sense to you?

Sounds like a teenager telling their parents to stay out of their business when they ask where and who they are going out with tonight and then demand they give them money to go out that night.

As a have said for years it is the difference between a party of people who act like teenagers and those who act like adults.

