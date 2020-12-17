Michigan’s Senator Peters Called Out For His Collaboration In Russian/Chinese Disinformation Campaign

Yesterday the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing. The purpose of the hearing was to figure out what went wrong with the numerous voting “irregularities” during the 2020 presidential election. In determining what those “irregularities” were, solutions to fix them could be offered in order to restore faith in our voting process.

We all know what these committee hearings are really about. They are generally boring and are designed to let politicians get their digs into the witnesses for sound bites in their home districts.

But yesterday was different, yesterday Michigan Democrat Senator Gary Peters was called out for his part in spreading Russian Disinformation. The question now becomes; is Peters working with the Russian or Chinese government in his effort to spread their disinformation?

Some reporter should ask him that, to date none has.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, used some of his time to call out the minority ranking member Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) for criticizing Johnson’s probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and accusing Johnson of “laundering” a foreign influence campaign designed to wound President-elect Joe Biden, Hunter’s father.

Senator Johnson objected to the lies Senator Peters was spreading and exposed Senator Peters for his lies. I believe it is legitimate now to wonder and ask if Peters is possibly working with the Russian or Chinese governments to enact their disinformation campaign during President Trump's administration. Peters did make available to the public the following statement on September 23rd:

“Wednesday, September 23, 2020 WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Ron Wyden (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, released their response to Senate Republicans’ failed effort to manufacture dirt on Vice President Joe Biden and boost President Donald Trump’s campaign. The faulty investigation pursued by Chairmen Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley is rooted in a known Russian disinformation effort intended to spur investigations into false allegations of corruption, which has been confirmed by both the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. Treasury Department.”

Senator Peters then lied to the world yesterday at the committee hearing when he said he never accused Johnson of Russian disinformation. You can see from his above statement that Peters is once again lying to the American people.

Why is Michigan Democrat Senator Peters lying?

Who is he lying for?

What is he attempting to cover-up with his lies?

Has Peters ever slept with a Chinese spy like his Democrat colleague Congressmen Swalwell has?

Has anyone connected with the Russian or Chinese government help place an intern in any of his offices?

Has Peters ever been to China?

If so, who did Peters meet with while in China or overseas?

Does Peters have any bank accounts outside of the United States?

Will Senator Peters denounce what the Chinese government is attempting to do around the world and in the United States?

Has Senator Peters ever been in a hotel in China and urinated on prostitutes on the bed that President Trump once laid in? Is that not what they accused President Trump of? Turnaround is fair play, right?

Is Senator Peters an agent for the Russian or Chinese governments?

All these are great questions that all reporters should be asking Michigan Democrat Senator Gary Peters today. He could be a compromised Senator and they should get down to the bottom of all of those legitimate questions. Remember the reporters and talking heads on television "news" stations all thought those types of questions were legitimate questions to bring up and question President Trump about.

Senator Johnson replied to Peters Russian hit job by saying:

"I just have to talk about Russian disinformation because the people peddling it are not on my side of the aisle. Senior Democratic leaders, including Ranking Member Peters, were involved in a process of creating a false intelligence product that was supposed to be classified. They leaked to the media that accused [Senator] Grassley, the president pro temp of the Senate, and myself, of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation...I never heard of the person until they brought it up. Senator Peters introduced that false information, Russian disinformation, into our investigation record”

It did not end there, Johnson then went on to condemn the 50 former people associated with the intelligence community when they all lied to the American people about Hunter Biden. What foreign entity those 50 "former intelligence community" members were working for we do not know yet, perhaps the Chinese. Johnson stated:

"Fifty people associated with the intelligence community, after our Hunter Biden investigation and the revelations of Hunter Biden computer, said, 'Oh this is Russian disinformation.' Now we found out it was real by the Justice Department. So it is just galling and I have to point out that the purveyors of Russian disinformation, Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC, the Steele Dossier, Ranking Member Peters accusing Senator Grassley and I of disseminating Russian disinformation. That’s where the disinformation is coming, that's where the false information, the lies, the false allegations. I can’t sit by and listen to this and say this is not disinformation, this hearing today”

Johnson looked directly at Peters and told him:

“You lied repeatedly! You lied repeatedly in the press. That I was spreading Russian disinformation...I told you to stop lying and you continued to do it”

Peters, you did lie and the proof is in your own words from your own statement. Michigan Democrat Senator Peters embarrassed that his alleged ties to the Russian and or Chinese government were exposed sheepishly said:

“Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances”

No Senator Peters this is about exposing you for spreading lies on behalf of the Russian and or Chinese government and possibly working with the Russian or Chinese government.

The question is did you come up with spreading this disinformation by yourself or are you working with the Russian or Chinese governments who are encouraging you to do so?

Watch the exchange of Senator Peters being called out for yourself :

