Michigan’s Out Of This World Show Peaks Over The Next Few Days, Create A Moment With Your Children

It cannot get any better than some out-of-the-world entertainment mixed with science and it is free. MLive’s meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has informed us of what he is calling the “the most impressive meteor shower of the summer”. A meteor show that will peak tomorrow night, Wednesday, August 11th right here in Michigan.

If the weather is cooperative and you and possibly your children can manage to stay up past midnight, I must admit I could not these days, you may be in for one heck of a show and it is totally free. It is reported that weather permitting, you can see a few meteors before midnight but do not think that is the entire show. We are told the most amount of meteors will occur after midnight. We are also informed that the meteors that come after midnight are much brighter because they are positioned higher in the sky.

It is called the Perseids meteor. NASA informs us that the Perseids:

“are considered the best meteor shower of the year. With very fast and bright meteors, Perseids frequently leave long "wakes" of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere. The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers (50-100 meteors seen per hour)…Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material.”

If for some reason you are unable to see the meteor show and you have children you still are not out of an experience. I tell my children that life is about creating moments. We all live our lives doing pretty much the same thing day after day, week after week and year after year. Intertwined in those days, weeks and years are moments that you and work children will not forget. One of mine was driving my daughter to Atlanta Georgia for her college co-op, just her and I on the road in a car for hours. Those hours included a few interesting stops, to say the least.

A child staying up after midnight with their parents or Grandparents to possibly see a meteor shower can be one of those moments. Let them eat as much junk food as they want to as you both enjoy the moment and time together. What we are all told as young parents is very true, they do grow up much faster than you think and those moments become fewer and fewer.

Create that moment tomorrow night and early Thursday morning.