Have You Had A Hummer? It’s Michigan’s Signature Drink

The state of Michigan is filled with tons of great wineries as well as craft breweries and distilleries for those who are 21 plus and enjoy a nice adult beverage.

We also have some great pops that all Michiganders love, including Vernors and Faygo.

With all these options, do you know what Michigan's signature drink is?

Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled.

This Is Michigan's Signature Drink?

Michigan's signature drink is called "The Hummer" and it was created by a man named Jerome Adams over 50 years ago at the Bayview Yacht Club on the Detroit River.

Jerome Adams told Metro Times, "When I invented the drink, I never thought it was going to be that big." After Adams mixed the drinks for his fellow staff members at Bayview in 1968, Ed Jacoby, who is the bar and restaurant chairman at Bayview, insisted on trying one. After downing a few of Adams' new drinks, Jacoby gave his two cents on the cocktail. "You know what? After two of these damn things, kinda makes you wanna hum," Jacoby told Adams. Thus, the Hummer was born.

How To Make Jerome Adams' "The Hummer"

1-1/2 ounces rum (usually Bacardi) 1-1/2 ounces Kahlua 2 scoops vanilla ice cream A couple ice cubes Blend and serve in a 7-1/2 ounce rocks glass.

