Michigan’s Slow-Roll Reopening Continues

Another phase of the slow-roll reopening of Michigan from the virus shutdown kicks in today. Retail stores are allowed to reopen today for in-person sales. Of course, the Governor is requiring continued adherence to safety protocols and capacity limits are being imposed. Then next Monday the 8th, restaurants, and bars may reopen but at half their normal seating capacities. There are also guidelines about when you need to continue wearing a face mask and when you are allowed to remove it.

Libraries and museums are allowed to reopen on Monday. Willard Library in Battle Creek for instance is busy preparing for a limited contact option at the start. The library has a full list of safety precautions in place. And it has a lot of loaned materials to clean as they come back in.

The Governors related Executive Order allowed for an immediate end to her stay at home order and groups of up to 100 may gather outside providing social distancing is maintained. Many fitness centers are scrambling to set up outside classes for members. But they still cannot open up their indoor facilities.

One area many are scratching their heads over is that pet groomers are allowed to resume work. But barbers and hair salons are not. A lot of traffic on social media surrounds complaints from pet owners that Fido can get a trim, but they can’t. Many are giving up and heading to Indiana and Ohio where hair salons are open and welcoming all the Michigan business they can get. Hundreds of salon owners and barbers are fuming about a comment from the Governor at the start of the week that people who need haircuts should just do an online search to get tips for a do-it-yourself cut.

Small business owners throughout Michigan are reeling from the Governor's closing orders and many are not going to be able to reopen and are being forced to shut down permanently.