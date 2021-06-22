Michigan’s Smallest Towns (According to the Census)
The census claims these are the smallest towns & villages in Michigan...but I disagree. These may be the smallest in terms of census figures, but that's it. There ARE much smaller-populated villages in our state.
But to go along with the census this time, here are the nineteen Michigan towns & villages that are deemed the smallest populated ones, all under 200 residents:
Michigan's 19 Smallest Towns (According to the Census)
Keep in mind, these are all census results...my choices for 'smallest towns' are wayyy different. I'll show you my list soon...