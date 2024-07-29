IN my experience, most people tend to avoid snakes. Back in my home state of Alabama, snakes are routinely associated with Satan, and therefore the prevailing idea is "the only good snake is a dead one."

I prefer to keep a more realistic approach, leaving them alone unless they pose a threat. After all, that rat snake hiding in your garage is doing you more good than harm anyway.

Still, there are a great many reasons to just leave snakes alone, and the primary reason is the snake being venomous. Many snakes will bite or constrict their aggressors or prey, but a venomous snake can ruin your day (or life) with a quickness.

Michigan is home to 18 species of snakes, and only one is venomous: the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, easily distinguishable for its typical rattlesnake patterns, shape and characteristics.

While you'd be wise to avoid the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake or any of the other 17 species of snakes, one that is extremely common in the Mitten State to keep an eye out for, and to keep a considerable distance from, is the Eastern Garter Snake.

Eastern Garter Snakes, often incorrectly coined Garden Snakes, are one of the most common snakes in the country, let alone in Michigan. They can be found in a variety of habitats that Michigan can easily provide.

While they do bite, the bite won't do much harm. Whether or not they are the aggressors is circumstantial to the behavior of the individual, so a bite may be the least of your worries if you come into contact with the snake.

Most Eastern Garter Snakes, instead, will emit a foul odor that can be compared to rotting cucumbers to ward off potential threats. Much like skunks and other stink sprayers, the smell comes from a liquid musk released from the end of its tail. The stink is overwhelming and is difficult to get rid of.

So, much like most snakes, if you encounter an Eastern Garter Snake, leave him be and avoid his smelly defense.

