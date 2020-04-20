Woodlawn Cemetery on Woodward Avenue in Detroit could easily be called Michigan's “Cemetery of the Stars”.

Within these grounds are many legends of Motown music and some pretty important automobile bigshots as well. Below you'll see the burial sites of Aretha Franklin, members of the Four Tops, the Dodge Brothers, the future burial site of Diana Ross and more.

If you're ever in the area, this would be a very interesting visit. Check out the photo gallery below to see just a small handful of some of the important people buried there as well as the location!