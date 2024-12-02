Michigan’s State Flag Could Get a Total Makeover Soon

Coming out of Thanksgiving weekend, there's been a lot of discussion about flags in relation to Michigan.

The Wolverines planted a flag at midfield after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, which led to a brawl and some other controversies. While that situation could bring about changes in the college football world next season, the state of Michigan could be looking to change its own flag by 2026.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan's state flag has featured the state's coat of arms against a blue background since 1911 - 113 years. A new bill has been introduced among state lawmakers that would see the state adopt a new flag starting on January 1, 2026 after holding a contest to alter the flag.

The argument can be made that the state flag isn't the most appealing. While it's simplistic in approach, it isn't simplistic in design - and few people display it as they might with the Great Lakes or their preferred collegiate athletics logo.

Personally, back in my home state of Alabama, you'd see the Alabama state flag on everything.

According to a guide reference by the Midland Daily News, Good Flag, Bad Flag, a flag should adhere to five basic elements:

be simplistic enough an elementary school child can draw it from memory

it should use justtwo to three contrastic colots

Should include meaningful symols, images, colors, or patterns

should not use lettering or seals

should stand out against other state flags

Michigan's flag misses the boat on nearly every element outside of using a deep blue field. That aspect likely won't change regardless.

Rep. Phil Skaggs (D-East Grand Rapids) mentioned wanting to change the flag before, and on November 26th, he introduced House Bill No. 6190. That bill, should it pass, would create a state flag design contest that would run from January to July of next year.

Michiganders can then submit designs (that are original works and can be mirrored) to a commission of art professionals and state historians from several universities across the state.

It's not the first time someone has tried to change the flag though. Senator Steven Bieda tried in 2016 and Rep. Andrea Schroeder tried in 2021. We'll see how it goes this time.

Maybe some of our own submissions can make the cut.

Replacement Designs For The Michigan State Flag Below is a small gallery of flag ideas that I had that I personally think would fit the state really well.