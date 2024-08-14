Michigan’s Stop on a Haunted Road Trip Across America

Spooky season is underway in Michigan. The state is home to some incredibly haunting experiences, from museums, abandoned properties, asylums, cemeteries, and more. But where might the best haunted attraction in Michigan be?

We're not talking haunted house theme parks, though you're sure to find some great ones. We're looking for a real scare.

After all, this place has to live up to some of the scariest and most haunted places in the entire country. While many may enjoy a summer road trip to some of America's most popular family attractions, we're interested in loading up the hearse and making a stop at all of the creepiest places in America.

Luckily, I don't have to figure out every stop. The Discovery Channel came up with its own map for a road trip through America's most haunting locations.

Naturally, the road trip has to start in Salem and work its way out of the creepy corners of the Northeast. It isn't long before the trip makes its way through the Rust Belt and into Michigan.

Discovery Channel had plenty of locations to choose from, deciding that the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan, was the place to stop.

Of course, the Motor City's Masonic Temple isn't some abandoned building with spooky gothic architecture. Sure, it has gothic architecture and a Grade-A spooky vibe, but it's a building that hosts thousands of people each year for a variety of events and occasions.

However, when the crowd dissipates, the mystique of the Masonic Temple is said to be a bit more revealing. Discovery Channel summed up the hauntings of the familiar place.

The ghost of the temple's architect, George D. Mason, is said to still be lingering inside it. Several visitors, as well as the building's night watchman, are said to have seen his apparition. Hundreds of ghost aficionados visit the temple every year in hopes of seeing a ghost or two.

Even if you aren't going on a cross-country spook-a-thon road trip, all enjoyers of the dark and macabre should visit the Masonic Temple in some fashion or another. You're sure to enjoy your visit.

