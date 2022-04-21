My friends The Native Howl have been making a huge name for themselves since the release of their album Thrashgrass, which combines thrash metal and bluegrass together in a sound that is truly unique to them. Since then, they've landed tours with bands like Clutch, 96 bitter Beings and will be sharing the stage with Gwar in an upcoming tour starting in May. But they've most recently been selected to be a part of a new competition show featuring unsigned bands performing nothing but original songs in front of an all-star panel of judges at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA..

No Cover features five main celebrity judges: Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi. No Cover is hosted by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) Caity Babs (Sirius/XM) and Matt Pinfield (MTV, Vh1)

25 of these original artists will be competing for the top prize, which includes a six figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, representation from United Talent Agency and Shelter Music Group, performance slots at a Danny Wimmer Presents Music Festival, a $10,000 shopping spree from Guitar Center, PLUS! brand new gear from Gibson USA, Mesa Engineering, Ernie Ball, Liquid Death and Discmakers.

They performed the track Thunderhead from Thrashgrass and absolutely blew the judges away including Michigan's own Alice Cooper who voted to keep them on the show, and after the performance said:

This is so good I'm laughing, I'm going I just can't believe how good this is.

Almost every judge voted to keep The Native Howl on the first episode, so let's keep our fingers crossed for this Michigan band! Watch their performance below: