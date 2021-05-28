Michigan’s 11 Top-Rated Beaches
With a good portion of Michiganders roadtripping for the weekend, many may already have a favorite beach they wanna visit. Others might not have a favorite and just wanna go where their nose takes 'em.
Michigan's Eleven Top -Rated Beaches (according to Planet Ware)
11) Caseville Beach – Huron County, Saginaw Bay
10) Hunter's Point Park Beach – Copper Harbor, Keweenaw Peninsula
09) Warren Dunes Beach – between St. Joseph & New Buffalo
08) Tawas Point State Park Beach – Tawas City
07) Silver Lake Sand Dunes – between Muskegon & Ludington
06) Manistique Beach – Upper Peninsula, on Lake Michigan
05) Grand Haven City Beach – Lake Michigan
04) Lakeside Beach – Rogers City
03) Mackinaw City Beach
02) Cheboygan State Park Beach
01) Sleeping Bear Dunes – NW of Traverse City on Lake Michigan
Out of those some of my favorites are Warren and Sleeping Bear. But on a simpler note, there are plenty of other beaches in the state that don't get the recognition of the above-mentioned ones. I have my own personal favorite swimming spots:
Burt Lake
Higgins Lake
Houghton Lake
Pictured Rocks
Pointe Aux Pins, Bois Blanc Island
Portage Lake, Waterloo
Doesn't matter what the critics say. You have your favorite beaches and swimming spots...get to 'em. The more secretive and hidden, the better. Skinny-dippin', anyone?
