Michigan’s 11 Top-Rated Beaches

With a good portion of Michiganders roadtripping for the weekend, many may already have a favorite beach they wanna visit. Others might not have a favorite and just wanna go where their nose takes 'em.

Michigan's Eleven Top -Rated Beaches (according to Planet Ware)

11) Caseville Beach – Huron County, Saginaw Bay

10) Hunter's Point Park Beach – Copper Harbor, Keweenaw Peninsula

09) Warren Dunes Beach – between St. Joseph & New Buffalo

08) Tawas Point State Park Beach – Tawas City

07) Silver Lake Sand Dunes – between Muskegon & Ludington

06) Manistique Beach – Upper Peninsula, on Lake Michigan

05) Grand Haven City Beach – Lake Michigan

04) Lakeside Beach – Rogers City

03) Mackinaw City Beach

02) Cheboygan State Park Beach

01) Sleeping Bear Dunes – NW of Traverse City on Lake Michigan

Out of those some of my favorites are Warren and Sleeping Bear. But on a simpler note, there are plenty of other beaches in the state that don't get the recognition of the above-mentioned ones. I have my own personal favorite swimming spots:

Burt Lake

Higgins Lake

Houghton Lake

Pictured Rocks

Pointe Aux Pins, Bois Blanc Island

Portage Lake, Waterloo

Doesn't matter what the critics say. You have your favorite beaches and swimming spots...get to 'em. The more secretive and hidden, the better. Skinny-dippin', anyone?

