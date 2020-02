Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Michigan.

WZZM-13 reports that Pence will be flying from Washington DC to Michigan Tuesday, February 25th. The one day trip includes stops in the state capitol and in Troy.

In Lansing Pence will speak at a Michigan Farm Bureau Legislative seminar. In Troy he is hosting a Keep America Great event.

This will be Pence's first Michigan stop in 2020. His last visit was at a rally in Holland in December.