Miller Auditorium Gleefully Announces ‘Broadway is Back’
It's the dramatic news we've all been waiting for: Miller Auditorium will be raising the curtain and welcoming back theatre-goers for the 2021-22 season.
While many have been missing live in-person concerts, for others the play's the thing. After a long intermission, Miller Auditorium is now finalizing the schedule for their 2021-22 season. They shared the news on their Facebook page on May 11:
More than 7.5 million people have enjoyed performances at Miller Auditorium over the years. The Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra was the first to take the stage on opening night, January 12, 1968. Peter Jennings would also appear in the inaugural season, as David Copperfield worked his magic four times (1985/1986/1991/1992). The Man in Black, Johnny Cash played the Miller stage in '74, with Bob Dylan appearing in 2010 and megastar Taylor Swift in 2007. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has done standup on the hardwood twice (1990/2006) and the legendary George Carlin worked the room from this stage (1984/1990).
Miller Auditorium notable performances
Disney's The Lion King 2018
The Phantom of the Opera 2005/2019
Les Miserables 1999/2002/2013
The Wizard of Oz 2018
Wicked 2010/2013
The Wiz 1978
Cats 1987/1988/1992/1994/1996
The Sound of Music 1978/1991/1994/2003/2018
RENT 1998/2004/2016
Oklahoma 1991
South Pacific 1991
Disney's Beauty & the Beast 2002/2015
CHICAGO 1999/2017
West Side Story 1990/2012
Jersey Boys 20111/2017
Tommy 1995
Rock of Ages 2012/2014/2019
Jesus Christ Superstar 1993/1994/2002/2006
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum 1992
Porgy & Bess 1977/1994
Annie 1981/1992/2007
Mummenschanz 1981/1990/1994
Hello Dolly 1991
Damn Yankees 1990
Guys and Dolls 1984
A Chorus Line 1981
My Fair Lady 1978
Man of LaMancha 1976
Godspell 1973
Fiddler on the Roof 1969
We look forward to many more memorable performances when Miller Auditorium announces the 2021-2022 lineup this summer.
