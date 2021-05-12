Miller Auditorium Gleefully Announces ‘Broadway is Back’

It's the dramatic news we've all been waiting for: Miller Auditorium will be raising the curtain and welcoming back theatre-goers for the 2021-22 season.

While many have been missing live in-person concerts, for others the play's the thing. After a long intermission, Miller Auditorium is now finalizing the schedule for their 2021-22 season. They shared the news on their Facebook page on May 11:

More than 7.5 million people have enjoyed performances at Miller Auditorium over the years. The Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra was the first to take the stage on opening night, January 12, 1968. Peter Jennings would also appear in the inaugural season, as David Copperfield worked his magic four times (1985/1986/1991/1992). The Man in Black, Johnny Cash played the Miller stage in '74, with Bob Dylan appearing in 2010 and megastar Taylor Swift in 2007. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has done standup on the hardwood twice (1990/2006) and the legendary George Carlin worked the room from this stage (1984/1990).

Get our free mobile app

Disney's The Lion King 2018

The Phantom of the Opera 2005/2019

Les Miserables 1999/2002/2013

The Wizard of Oz 2018

Wicked 2010/2013

The Wiz 1978

Cats 1987/1988/1992/1994/1996

The Sound of Music 1978/1991/1994/2003/2018

RENT 1998/2004/2016

Oklahoma 1991

South Pacific 1991

Disney's Beauty & the Beast 2002/2015

CHICAGO 1999/2017

West Side Story 1990/2012

Jersey Boys 20111/2017

Tommy 1995

Rock of Ages 2012/2014/2019

Jesus Christ Superstar 1993/1994/2002/2006

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum 1992

Porgy & Bess 1977/1994

Annie 1981/1992/2007

Mummenschanz 1981/1990/1994

Hello Dolly 1991

Damn Yankees 1990

Guys and Dolls 1984

A Chorus Line 1981

My Fair Lady 1978

Man of LaMancha 1976

Godspell 1973

Fiddler on the Roof 1969

We look forward to many more memorable performances when Miller Auditorium announces the 2021-2022 lineup this summer.