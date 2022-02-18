Upcoming Poker Tournament Will Pay Out at Least $1,000,000

All in? Use your best poker face to rake in your share of a million dollars at the Mid-States Poker Tour Michigan Championship coming to Firekeeper's Casino.

If you get concerned when someone brings out paper money at a so-called friendly game of poker when there's only silver on the table, this is not the game for you. On the other hand, you don't have to hold a World Poker Tour title or be sporting a World Series of Poker bracelet to get in this game.

The Mid-States Poker Tour has been described as the rare poker tour that really is open to everyone from sunglasses-wearing amateurs to hopeful hobby players to the clean-it-up professionals. The Mid-States Poker Tour Michigan Championship comes to Firekeeper's Casino May 12-15, with a $1,000,000 guarantee.

What does a $1,000,000 guarantee mean?

This guarantee is not a top prize- it doesn't go to just one person, rather tournament players will carve up the prize money between them, with the lion's share going to the biggest card sharks.

How much does it cost to get in?

This is why players love the Mid-States Poker Tour. If I'm reading this right (and you should look at the complete rules yourself before you ante up), you can get into a game for as little as $70. A win in a $70 satellite game advances you to the $265 level, followed by the $1,100 main event and the $1,000,000 guarantee final game.

You're going to get a lot of local amateurs that want to take a shot at a big event when it comes to town. With the satellites, it's an event literally anyone who visits a poker room can afford to play. You get a great cross-section of players from the traveling pros to local pros. You also get a large number of recreational players who're there to take their shot and have some fun. -Greg Raymer, 2004 World Series of Poker Champion

Are you bluffing? Where can I get more information?

Check out the Mid-States Poker Tour on Facebook, their official website, or hit up Firekeeper's Casino for all the official information on the event.

Good luck!

