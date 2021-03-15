Michigan residents and small business owners can now get help paying their heat bills.

Michigan's Attorney General and Consumers Energy are hoping to help residents and small business owners keep up with their winter heating bills. The new public campaign is offering tens of millions in federal, state, and local money to help those in need.

No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call...We know February’s brutal cold is leaving our friends and neighbors with high energy bills, but they should know they can take action now that can make a huge difference...said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The partnership between Nessel and Consumers Energy comes right after exceptionally cold temperatures a few weeks ago, which had furnaces working overtime to keep up. Most residents and business owners will see a higher bill this month because of that.

Consumers Energy is working right now to help many Michiganders who could use support due to the twin challenges of the pandemic and the cold snap...The new federal stimulus and other sources are making tens of millions of dollars available to help with energy bills...said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Customer Experience.

Those struggling to keep up with their Consumers bill can apply for help in the following ways:

Call 211 or visit mi211.org

Apply for State Emergency Relief at michigan.gov/mibridges

Contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements

Apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury

