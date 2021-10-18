Michigan caves that you can explore. In fact, you are encouraged to.

These caves sit unseen below Miners Castle along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. If you're on foot and visiting the 'castle', then you can't even see these caves. The only way to get to them is by boat, canoe, or kayak.

You can swim, walk, or even kayak through these caves, almost putting you on another planet. You can arrange a tour if you wish, if you feel safer with a group of people around, but this is a place where most tourists fail to seek out.

There are caves that go all the way through one side to another, some lead to grand rooms, some have dead ends, some remind you of a hotel lobby, others have beautiful views of Lake Superior where you can just sit and enjoy a sunset....even have a picnic. WOW. All these are awe-inspiring.

Swimming through these caves is cool, and scuba diving brings even more unexpected surprises. In the gallery below, you'll see photos of a good handful of these caves, including one of the grand rooms, some underwater shots, and more tunnels.

Take a look for yourself and maybe these pictures will inspire you to add this to your next roadtrip...or bucket list!

