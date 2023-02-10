Minges Brook Elementary Wins National NFL Contest

After battling other Michigan schools, who were competing in the national NFL Play60 contest, and winning a $1,000 grant in the state competition, Minges Brook Elementary School went on to win the national award as the best “fit” school in the entire U.S.A.

Schools across the nation competed in the fitness competition that was sponsored by the NFL and American Heart Association. Each NFL team partnered with schools in their state, and Minges Brook Elementary School was one of the schools that matched up with the Detroit Lions.

Get our free mobile app

The goal was to encourage students to have “vigorous physical activity” each day for at least 60 minutes during and after school. The student’s progress was monitored, between September 26 to October 26th, 2022, and logged into a database.

Minges Brook rose above other state competitors and won the state title on January 24, 2023, receiving a $1,000 grant from the NFL and the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday, the American Heart Association announced that Minges Brook outperformed schools across the nation, winning the national finals and receiving another $1,000 grant, bringing the state of Michigan and the Detroit Lions into the national spotlight.

Spokesperson Margo Tramel says,

It has been such a pleasure working with Minges Brook Elementary throughout the past few years. They have such a passion for keeping their kids healthy while helping others along the way. Congratulations for a job well done and an honor well deserved

Perhaps it was the Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, or Post Toasties that provided the energy for Mingess Brook students to stick with the NFL Play60 game plan and become the Champions of the Cereal City. The community stands proud in support of the Minges Brook Elementary School champs and their hard-earned reward.