Miss Michigan 2021 Crowned

Miss Michigan 2019 held onto the crown for two years due to the pandemic, however, her reign is now over. Mallory Rivard crowned her predecessor Vivian Zhong over the weekend.

Zhong, 24, of Northville, was crowned 2021 Miss Michigan during the scholarship competition on Saturday, June 19 at the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon. Zhong told Mlive,

This is my fifth time coming to Miss Michigan, and I’m just floored. I’m so grateful to have competed with all these incredible 21 other women, and I’m so excited to represent Michigan this year.

With the title, Zhong also received a $10,000 scholarship plus an opportunity to compete in the Miss America 2021 program in December. As Miss Michigan, Zhong plans to advocate for her social impact initiative “Golden Warriors: Fight Like a Kid.” She plans to raise money for cancer research and advocate for children diagnosed with the disease. Zhong said,

I want to raise awareness for the need for pediatric cancer research as well as provide support for all pediatric cancer patients and survivors in Michigan.

Zhong is a graduate of University of Michigan and was recently accepted into medical school to pursue a career as a pediatric oncologist.

Zhong competed against 21 other woman for the crown. The competition was based on private interviews, on-stage questions, evening wear, social impact statement and talent.

Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen 2021 was crowned Friday evening. Rylie Dewley, 17 of Grand Blanc, earned the title with a baton twirling talent performance, a fitness routine and answering an on-stage question in evening wear.