UPDATE: Wed 6/15/2020 Arianna is missing again.

Click here to read more information about her disappearance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 16-year-old believed to be in danger and may be with a convicted sex offender.

Arriana Smith was last seen on Friday, December 6. A search of her personal belongings and social media activity points to her being with an a 26-year-old man, unknown to her family, that is a convicted sex offender.

Arriana is described as having a multi race ancestry of African American & Caucasian, has a light complexion, is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 116 pounds with a thin athletic build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Arianna or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or call 911 if you believe that it is an emergency.