This Easter Sunday Is Missing Battle Creek Mother’s Birthday

It’s been over 9 months since a Battle Creek mother of two went missing. This Sunday is Easter and falls on what would have been Amber Griffin's 28th birthday.

Earlier this week Battle Creek Police, along with a Michigan State Police trooper and his cadaver search dog, were searching for Amber Griffin. Amber has been missing for 9 months, presumed murdered by her boyfriend, Derek Horton.

Get our free mobile app

Detective Sgt. Case recently told the Battle Creek Enquirer that the latest search effort was the result of a recent tip. It was an area that had previously been searched but to the detective, it was worth double and triple-checking.

No new evidence was collected in the latest search effort. Neither her family nor law enforcement seems close to giving up the search. Amber was just 27-years-old when she disappeared. She was last seen on Junes 23, 2020. Horton has claimed that the mother of two simply walked away from the home they shared.

Police say witnesses have come forward saying Amber Griffin and Horton had been at a party on Oneita Street and then went to a nearby house where Amber attempted to call 911 at about 2 a.m. on June 23. A dispatcher reported hearing a struggle between a man and a woman before the call abruptly ended. Amber's mother and police have said there had been a history of domestic violence throughout the couple's relationship. Amber had two children who have lived with Amber's mother for years due to the violence in the home.

Amber has not contacted her mother or children who she spoke with nearly daily before going missing. She left behind her car, phone, identification, and insulin. All reasons police say prove she is deceased.

Evidence in the case includes three separate locations of blood that was identified as Amber Griffin's and the shovel that was purchased at Mix Hardware with a receipt and video from the business that positively identifies Horton. Derek Horton remains held without bond at the Calhoun County Jail. He's awaiting trial for Amber's murder.

I reached out to Amber's mother who had this to say:

We miss Amber so much. It is heartbreaking for us to not have her home for her birthday. This will be the 5th birthday she has missed; my mom's, mine, her daughter's, and sons. This is so hard. We are searching even more now.~Carman Griffin

Another man is also facing charges related to the case. Julice Haggerty's preliminary examination is scheduled for April 26. He has been charged with tampering with evidence and lying to the police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

UP NEXT: 25 Best Burger Joints in Michigan