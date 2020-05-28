UPDATE: FOUND! He has been located & is safe.

See the original article below

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 30-year-old man last seen leaving Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Cam Summers is 30-years-old and was last seen on Sunday, May 24 at 3:30 p.m. leaving Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. Cam has medical issues and his family is concerned for his well being. There were unconfirmed reports of Cam possibly being in the downtown area of Kalamazoo.

He is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches, skinny build, weighing 165 pounds, reddish hair, and blue eyes.

Cam was last seen wearing a black knit hat, blue shorts, black boots, and white socks. The hoodie is described as being not as dark as brown or as light as tan, a sort of medium tone natural color.

Cam's missing person case is being handled by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department. Anyone who sees Cam or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact them at 269-488-8911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.