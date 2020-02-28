Missing Kalamazoo Man Suffering With Post Traumatic Stress

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a missing 50-year-old man who suffers from PTSD.

Daniel Clemetsen was last seen at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25 at the Metro bus station. Family and friends are concerned about his safety and say he has been struggling with depression related to his PTSD diagnosis and that it is unlike him to disappear.

Daniel is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has shoulder-length blonde and grey hair and blue eyes. He has many tattoos, most noticeable is a merlin/wizard on his right wrist and a dragon on his left wrist.

Daniel was last seen wearing a yellow jacket/coat, blue jeans and a pair of work boots.

Anyone who has information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8144.

The case number is 20-003266 and KPS Detective Ghiringhelli is handling the case.