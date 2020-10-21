Missing Kalamazoo Mom Last Seen At Battle Creek Casino

A Kalamazoo mother is missing after going to a Battle Creek casino with a friend then leaving with two strangers more than a week ago.

Friends and family are concerned for the wellbeing of 36-year-old Brooke Nicole Curry. Brooke also goes by the last name "Elkins". Brooke left Kalamazoo with a friend to go to Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, Michigan on October 10th. The friend told Brooke's family that she left the casino with two strangers. That was the last confirmed sighting of Brooke. The family says they have heard of other unconfirmed sightings of Brooke possibly being in the Kalamazoo area. She has also been known to frequent Three Rivers, Michigan.

Brooke is described as being a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 100 to 110 pounds, having a small thin frame, with dark brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. Brooke has rods and pens in her back from it being broken at one time and may walk with a limp or unique gait to her step. She has at least two tattoos; a butterfly on one of her shoulders and a cherry on her lower stomach area. Brooke may be even thinner than she appears in the photos above and below. She wears dentures and may or may not be wearing them at this time.

A missing person report was filed with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police. Anyone with information on Brooke's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-781-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

