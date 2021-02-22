Missing Kalamazoo Teen & Son Could Be Heading West

Michigan State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say a missing teen could be in need of medical attention.

Missing 17-year-old Heidy Torres Rodriguez was last seen on February 3, 2021. Michigan State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say the teen is traveling with her son, could be headed to California or Texas, and she may be in need of medical attention.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

Heidy Torres Rodriguez is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

At this time there is no description of Heidy's son. Law enforcement officers are expected to release more information in the coming days.

Anyone with information on Heidy Torres Rodriguez's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Please check back for further information and/or updates.

