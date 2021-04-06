Missing Kalamazoo Woman May Be A Harm To Herself

It's been nearly a week since friends and family have seen a missing 40-year-old Kalamazoo woman.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo Township Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who has not been seen or heard from since March 31, 2021. Anne Bushek went missing after she was believed to be going to an area Tim Horton's last Wednesday.

Anne is described as a white female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Courtesy of the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department

Anne was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black scarf, and jeans. She is known to frequent Shakespeare's Pub located at 241 E Kalamazoo Avenue in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Anyone with information on Anne Busheck's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.