Missing Lansing Teen Could Be Headed To Battle Creek With Infant

The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old female who is traveling with her 8-month-old daughter.

Lansing Police are looking for 17-year-old Keziah Gabriella Evans and her 8-month-old daughter Aula Amerson, both from Lansing. The two were recently reported missing by family. Keziah could be headed to Battle Creek, or may already be in the Battle Creek area, and is believed to be with her 8-month-old daughter Aula.

Keziah is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Keziah and Aula's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lansing Police Detective Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835 or to call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.