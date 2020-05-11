Missing Michigan Veteran Could Be Headed To Florida

A missing Michigan veteran was last seen on May 9 and could be headed to Florida in a red Lincoln MKX, similar to the one pictured.

Friends and family of a veteran missing from Gregory, Michigan since Saturday are concerned for his safety and welfare. Tom Jacobs was last seen on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. He is believed to be traveling in his red 2014 Lincoln MKX Michigan Plate Handicap Plate 3-7-0-2-J-9. and could be trying to head to Florida. He has been without his medication since he was last seen.

Tom is described as being 82-years-old, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Michigan State University sweatshirt, basketball shorts. He may walk with a walker.

Anyone who has seen Tom Jacobs or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Unadilla Township Police at 734-498-2325 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.