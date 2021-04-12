Missing Michigan Woman Possibly In Downtown Chicago

Kalamazoo woman missing since the end of March could be in downtown Chicago.

Chicago Police are alerting residents in their city to be on the lookout for a Kalamazoo Township woman. 40-year-old Anne Bushek was last seen on March 31st and is believed to be a danger to herself, according to Kalamazoo Township Police.

Chicago police say that Anne could be in the area of the downtown Chicago Greyhound station. The 40-year-old is believed to have recently arrived in Chicago, police said. According to police, she may be near a Greyhound bus station or train station in the downtown area.

Courtesy of the family of Anne Bushek

Anne Bushek went missing after she was believed to be going to an area Tim Horton's at the end of March.

Anne is described as a 40-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anne was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black scarf, and jeans. She is known to frequent Shakespeare's Pub located at 241 E Kalamazoo Avenue in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Police in Chicago say Anne is likely wearing something on her head and may have unkempt hair. Anne may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Anne Busheck's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.