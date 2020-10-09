Missing Parchment Man Last Seen In Van Buren County Has Medical Issues

A 45-year-old Parchment man was last seen in the Village of Lawrence in Van Buren County.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 45-year-old man who has medical issues. Jimmy Green, of Parchment, was last seen in the Village of Lawrence near Lawrence Park in Van Buren County. He was helping a friend with lawn maintenance when he suddenly walked away without saying a word. No one has seen or heard from him since. Jimmy's family is concerned for his well being. He suffers from Bell's Palsy which gives him a slight speech impediment. Jimmy's daughter says that he may not have been clear-headed at the time of his disappearance. She also says that her father is not familiar with the area he went missing in and rarely left the Kalamazoo County area.

Jimmy is described as standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds with a beer belly, unlike his photos he is now bald, has a goatee, and is missing his two front teeth.

Anyone with information on Jimmy Green's whereabouts or disappearance should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

